Tuesday will be warm and breezy before a cold front in the evening

Tonight's Forecast:

There will be a light breeze tonight with gusts up to 15 mph in the plains and up to 25 mph in the mountains. High clouds will increase overnight. Temperatures will be mild, with low staying above freezing for many.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 36; High: 70;

High clouds on Tuesday with breezy wind and warm temperatures. Wind will be out of the WNW at 10 mph gusting to 30 mph. Wind will shift to the NNE after dark as a cold front arrives.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 33; High: 75;

Very warm on Tuesday with high clouds. Wind will be out of the NW at 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 38; High: 72;

Partly cloudy with high clouds on Tuesday and warm temperatures. Wind will be out of the W at 15-20 mph gusting 35-40 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 31; High: 56;

It will be mild on Tuesday with high clouds. Wind will be out of the W at 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 34; High: 63;

There will be high clouds on Tuesday and temperatures will be warm. Wind will be out of the WNW at 10-15 mph gusting to 35 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 60s-70s;

Partly to mostly cloudy with high clouds. It will be mild and breezy on Tuesday with 10-15 mph wind which will gust up to 30 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 36/36; High: 66/71;

It will be warm and breezy on Tuesday with high clouds. Wind will be gusting up to 35 mph from the WNW.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s-30s; High: 50s-60s;

There will be high clouds on Tuesday with mild temperatures in the mountain valleys. Wind will be out of the W at 10-20 mph gusting 35-40 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

On Tuesday night, N wind will blow through the plains along a cold front. This brings a chance of spotty light rain and clouds. The main impact from this cold front will be a drop in temperatures on Wednesday, down to seasonable 40s and 50s.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.