Tuesday will be the hottest day of the year in Southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

A few widely scattered thunderstorms over the southeastern Plains will be about the only spots state-wide to see any rain today. A few of these storms could turn severe over Las Animas and Baca counties, but should taper off between 7-8 pm.

For the rest of us, we'll see a breezy and mild night. Overnight lows in the Plains will only cool down to the upper 50s and 60s, with lows in the 40s for the mountains.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 59; High: 92; Hot, dry and windy on Tuesday. With a high of 92°, this is looking like our first 90 degree day of the year and our hottest! It will also be windy, with southwest wind gusts around 30-40 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 62; High: 100; If you thought today was warm, well just wait...because Tuesday will be even hotter! Tuesday could be our first triple digit day of the year, and on top of the heat, it will be windy most of the afternoon.

Canon City forecast: Low: 63; High: 95; Although we've already hit the 90s this year, Tuesday will be our hottest day of the year as we look to top out in the middle 90s. The wind will also be a big story, with southwest gusts around 30-40 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 51; High: 83; A warm and windy Tuesday for Teller County, with 80s for daytime highs and peak afternoon wind gusts to 40 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 50s; High: 80s; A mild morning will give way to a very warm and very windy afternoon on Tuesday, with peak wind gusts to 40 mph across the Palmer Divide.

Plains forecast: Low: 60; High: 90s/100s; Tuesday will bring the first real taste of summer sizzle to the Plains this year, with 90s and lower 100s expected for daytime highs. Southwesterly winds will be strongest closest to the I-25 corridor, with a few isolated thunderstorms possible in the southeastern part of the state.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 50s/60s; High: 80s/90s; Hot, dry and windy on Tuesday for the southern I-25 corridor. Peak afternoon wind gusts around 40-45 mph will be possible.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s/50s; High: 70s; Warm and windy, with peak afternoon wind gusts in the mountains between 45-55 mph. While thunderstorms should be fairly sparse on Tuesday in the high country, a rogue afternoon shower can't be ruled out across the Sangres.

Extended outlook forecast:

The heat will linger into Wednesday, with 90s and 100s returning to the forecast. It will also be on the breezy to gusty side, with 20-30 mph gusts for the Plains, and higher gusts in the mountains. As high pressure breaks down late this week, temperatures will cool and moisture will increase over Southern Colorado. After a few isolated thunderstorms Thursday, more widespread showers and thunderstorms will be possible each afternoon from Friday into the weekend.

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

