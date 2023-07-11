Tuesday will be the hottest day of the year for southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

It will be a hot start to the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo this year in Colorado Springs, with today's highs expected to be the hottest of the year so far. Temperatures in the Plains will top out in the 90s and 100s, with 80s on tap for the mountains. A weak disturbance may bring an isolated shower to the mountains and mountain valleys today, with rain not expected on the Plains.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 94; Low: 62. Finally a day without rain for the Pikes Peak Region on Tuesday, but without rain, it will be hot this afternoon.

Pueblo forecast: High: 102; Low: 64. We'll see only our second triple digit day of the year this afternoon in Pueblo as our daytime high looks to top out near 102°.

Canon City forecast: High: 98; Low: 63. High pressure to our south today will bring some serious heat to Fremont County, with today's highs looking to soar into the upper 90s.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 84; Low: 54. Sunshine this morning will give way to a partly cloudy and warm afternoon. Winds today will be out of the west at 10-15 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 50s/60s. A hot and dry afternoon for the Tri-Lakes area. Tuesday's highs will climb into the 80s and 90s, with little change expected on Wednesday.

Plains forecast: High: 90s/100s; Low: 60s/70s. Here comes the heat, with today's highs in the Plains expected to top out in the upper 90s and lower 100s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 90s; Low: 60s. Dry and hot for the southern I-25 corridor today, with any rainfall this afternoon expected to stay over the mountains to our west.

Mountains forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s/50s. Today's highs will climb into the 70s and 80s for the mountains. A few isolated showers or thunderstorms can't be ruled out this afternoon, along with strong and gusty winds driven by these thunderstorms.

Extended outlook forecast:

We won't see much change on Wednesday as hot and dry weather remains in our forecast. Thursday looks to be a few degrees cooler, but still above average as high pressure to our south continues to influence our weather.

Changes roll in starting Friday. High pressure will shift west towards the Great Basin. This will allow for a series of fronts to cool down our highs, and allow for moisture to increase across Southern Colorado. An isolated thunderstorm will be possible Friday night, with scattered thunderstorms back this weekend.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.