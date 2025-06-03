Tuesday will be cool & showery, with increasing severe threats on Wednesday

Today’s Forecast:

The overnight hours have been rainy and windy. As low pressure moves into Kansas this morning, the heavier rain will come to an end from northwest to southeast. By 10 am, only a few showers will remain over the eastern Plains.

For the remainder of our day, mostly cloudy skies will persist, with a few additional showers, even an isolated thunderstorm during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs today will be much cooler than yesterday and well below average, only warming into the 50s and 60s.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 60; Low: 46. Last night's heavier rain has come to an end, but behind our latest cold front, Tuesday's forecast will be breezy, cool and occasionally showery in the Pikes Peak Region.

Pueblo forecast: High: 64; Low: 49. Heavy rain early this morning will taper off to occasional showers this afternoon and evening, with highs today around 20 degrees below average.

Canon City forecast: High: 64; Low: 51. With the heavy rain now behind us, we'll continue to see the potential for occasional showers and thunderstorms throughout the day, with highs this afternoon only warming into the middle 60s.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 55; Low: 39. Chilly, breezy and unsettled as periods of rain will remain in the forecast on Tuesday across Teller County.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 50s; Low: 40s. After a warm and stormy afternoon on Monday, Tuesday's forecast will be cool and unsettled, with breezy north winds this morning and occasional rain showers throughout the day.

Plains forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 40s/50s. The steady and heavy swath of rain that we've seen on the Plains this morning will move east, with drying skies from NW to SE as we move towards the lunch hour.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 40s. Rain will come to an end this morning over the southern I-25 corridor, with occasional rain showers and thunderstorms expected this afternoon and evening.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 30s/40s. With today's cool, breezy and unsettled forecast, you might want to put off any mountain travel plans for a day or two as showers will remain possible during the day on Tuesday.

Extended outlook forecast:

Highs will moderate by as much as 5-10 degrees on Wednesday, but even with the warm-up, temperatures will only climb into the upper 60s in Colorado Springs. That puts us about 10 degrees below average. Our weather pattern will become more typical by Wednesday, with dry skies in the morning and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Storms on Wednesday will be more numerous than this afternoon, and possibly strong to severe for much of Southern Colorado.

Messy and active weather pattern will remain through the end of the weekend, with highs only in the 70s on the Plains on Thursday and Friday. Each afternoon, scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible. Looking ahead to the weekend, we'll continue to see afternoon thunderstorms over the higher terrain each day, with rain chances around 20-30% each afternoon in Colorado Springs.

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

