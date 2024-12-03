Tuesday will be about 10 degrees warmer than average

Tonight's Forecast:

The sky will be mostly clear tonight and temperatures will be chilly.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 27; High: 57;

Thin highs clouds will move in on Tuesday and temperatures will rise about 10 degrees above average.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 23; High: 59;

Partly cloudy and mild on Tuesday with a high temperature almost 10 degrees above average.

Canon City forecast: Low: 32; High: 61;

A very mild afternoon with a W wind at 10 mph gusting to 15 mph which helps temperatures rise.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 23; High: 50;

It will be mostly sunny with high clouds on Tuesday with cool but comfortable temperatures.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 28; High: 56;

It will be sunny with high clouds on Tuesday with a mild afternoon.

Plains forecast: Low: teens/20s; High: 50s;

A chilly morning with a mild afternoon in the mid to upper 50s. The sky will be mostly sunny with thin high clouds.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 30/30; High: 58/59;

It will be mild on Tuesday with a light W wind at 5-15 mph. The sky will be partly cloudy with high clouds.

Mountains forecast: Low: teens/20s; High: 40s/50s;

There will be high clouds on Tuesday and a breezy W wind at 5-15 mph. Mountain valleys will rise to the mid-40s to low 50s.

Extended outlook forecast:

For the rest of the week and into the weekend, temperatures will remain near average or up to 10 degrees above average. The sky will remain sunny and it is expected to be dry across the state.

