Tuesday will be a sunny and hot early September day

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be cool and clear overnight. Winds will be less than 10 mph.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 52; High: 87;

Sunny and warm on Tuesday, with the forecast high reaching 6 degrees above average. Winds will be from the SE at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 52; High: 91;

Sunny and warm on Tuesday with SE wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 57; High: 89;

Mostly sunny and warm on Tuesday. Winds will be from the ESE at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 46; High: 78;

Mostly sunny on Tuesday with warm conditions. Winds will be from the NE at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 52; High: 85;

Mostly sunny and warm on Tuesday for the Monument area. Winds will be variable at 5-10 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 80s/90s;

Sunny on Tuesday with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Wind will generally be from the ESE at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 53/51; High: 86/87;

Tuesday will be sunny and warm with variable winds from 5-10 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 70s/80s;

The mountains will be partly cloudy with a few spotty showers on Tuesday. High temperatures will reach the mid-70s to low 80s.

Extended outlook forecast:

On Wednesday, a cold front will move through Colorado and bring showers and thunderstorms. Thunderstorms will likely be in southern Colorado from early afternoon until early evening. Thursday will be cooler behind the front, to the 70s and low 80s.

