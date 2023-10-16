Tuesday temperatures will be 15 degrees above average in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Clear skies tonight with light wind and overnight lows above freezing for most of southern Colorado.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 41; High: 82;

Sunny and very warm, over 15 degrees above average. S wind will be from 8-12 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 39; High: 85;

Sunny and very warm, with the high temperature 15 degrees above average. S wind will be at 8-12 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 44; High: 84;

Sunny on Tuesday with very warm temperatures for this time of year. W wind will be at 10-15 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 38; High: 72;

Sunny skies and mild temperatures with W wind at 10-15 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 43; High: 77;

Sunny on Tuesday with mild temperatures and a light SSW breeze at 8-12 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 80s;

Sunny in the low to mid-80s on Tuesday with S wind at 10-15 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 43/44; High: 79/81;

Sunny with WSW wind at 10-15 mph and warm temperatures.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 70s;

Mostly sunny on Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 70s for mountain valleys. A breezy W wind will be from 10-15 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Early on Wednesday morning a cold front will blow through, bringing northerly wind gusting 20-30 mph. This will drop temperatures back to seasonable 60s and 70s and it will remain a sunny and dry day. For the rest of the week, temperatures creep back up into the 70s and 80s in the plains and 60s to 70s in the mountains. The state will be dry and sunny all week long.

