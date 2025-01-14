Tuesday remains cold with high temperatures about 10 degrees below average

Tonight's Forecast:

There will be a light breeze out of the NW tonight from 5-10 mph and a clear sky. Temperatures will plummet into the single digits and teens in the plains and below zero in the mountain valleys. Lows will be about 5-10 degrees below average.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 7; High: 34;

Morning and afternoon temperatures will be about 10 degrees below average on Tuesday. The sky will be sunny and wind will be less than 10 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 6; High: 37;

It will be chilly on Tuesday in Pueblo, about 10 degrees below average. Wind will be less than 10 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 12; High: 38;

Chilly on Tuesday with sunshine and light wind out of the NNE at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 0; High: 27;

Cold on Tuesday, but it will be sunny. Wind will be less than 10 mph for most of the day.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 7; High: 32;

Monument and the Tri-Lakes will be cold on Tuesday. But it will be sunny with light wind which will help make it feel more comfortable.

Plains forecast: Low: teens; High: 30s;

It will be sunny on Tuesday with light wind, but temperatures will be chilly. Highs will rise into the mid to upper 30s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 8/8; High: 32/36;

Cold in the morning and chilly in the afternoon with sunshine and light wind less than 15 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: -5-0; High: 20s;

Morning temperatures in the mountain valleys will start at zero or below, then rise to the mid to upper 20s. The sun will be out and the wind will be light.

Extended outlook forecast:

Temperatures finally rise back to seasonable levels from Wednesday through Friday. Thursday will be the warmest day this week with 40s and 50s. On Friday night a cold front arrives, bringing a chance of snow showers that will continue on Saturday. Temperatures will plummet over the weekend with highs in the teens by Sunday and overnight temperatures dropping below zero.

____

