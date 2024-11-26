Tuesday is mild for southeastern Colorado; snow moves in overnight

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be partly cloudy today with a light breeze and cold temperatures. Most of the region will fall into the 20s tonight.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 25; High: 54;

Tuesday will be the warmest day this week with slightly above average temperatures and a partly cloudy sky. Wind will be light and variable.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 25; High: 56;

It will be mild with near average temperatures on Tuesday with a partly cloudy sky. Wind will be variable at 5-10 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 29; High: 57;

Mild and breezy on Tuesday with a partly cloudy sky and W wind at 8-12 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 22; High: 46;

Partly cloudy and breezy with W wind at 5-15 mph gusting to 25 mph. The sky will be partly cloudy and snow is possible after about 8 pm.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 25; High: 52;

It will be partly cloudy on Tuesday with mild afternoon temperatures. Winds will be variable from 5-15 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 50s;

It will be a partly cloudy and relatively calm day with highs in the low to mid-50s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 28/30; High: 57/61;

It will be a breezy day with W wind at 5-15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 40s.

On Tuesday, the mountains east of the Continental Divide will be partly cloudy, mild in the 40s, and breezy. West of the Divide, there will be heavy snow.

Extended outlook forecast:

On Wednesday, snow showers will move into southern Colorado which will cause slippery roads and low visibility for travelers. Take it slow or delay travel until Thursday.

Snow forecast from Tuesday night through Thursday morning:

