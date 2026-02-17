Tuesday brings damaging wind and extreme fire danger

Tonight's Forecast:

Winds will begin to increase in the mountains tonight. A HIGH WIND WARNING will go into effect at 11 pm Monday night for Walsenburg, West-central Fremont County, the Wet Mountain Valley, Wet Mountains, Sangre De Cristo Mountains, and El Paso County. It will go into effect at 2 am in the San Luis Valley, including Alamosa. The rest of the region will go into effect at 7 am.

A RED FLAG WARNING will go into effect on Tuesday morning at 10 am and expire at 7 pm.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 37; High: 58;

HIGH WIND WARNING from 11 pm Monday until 2 pm Tuesday. RED FLAG WARNING from 10 am until 7 pm Tuesday. Wind will be out of the W at 15-25 mph gusting up to 60 mph. Temperatures will be mild, and the sky will be partly cloudy.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 37; High: 62;

HIGH WIND WARNING from 7 am until 6 pm. RED FLAG WARNING from 10 am until 7 pm Tuesday. It will be partly cloudy and mild on Tuesday. Wind will be out of the W at 20-30 mph gusting to 65 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 41; High: 60;

HIGH WIND WARNING from 7 am until 6 pm. Wind will be out of the W at 20-30 mph gusting to 65 mph. It will be partly cloudy and mild on Tuesday.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 30; High: 45;

A burst of snow is possible in the morning, with a few light flurries possible in the afternoon. It will be windy on Tuesday with WSW wind at 20-30 mph gusting to 60 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 35; High: 51;

HIGH WIND WARNING from 11 pm Monday until 2 pm Tuesday. RED FLAG WARNING from 10 am until 7 pm Tuesday. Wind will be out of the W at 15-25 mph gusting up to 60 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s-40s; High: 50s-70s;

HIGH WIND WARNING from 7 am until 6 pm. RED FLAG WARNING from 10 am until 7 pm Tuesday. Winds will be strong out of the W at 15-30 mph, gusting up to 65 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 44/40; High: 54/58;

HIGH WIND WARNING from 7 am until 6 pm for Trinidad and Las Animas County. HIGH WIND WARNING from 11 pm Monday until 6 pm Tuesday for Walsenburg and Huerfano County. RED FLAG WARNING from 10 am until 7 pm Tuesday.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s-30s; High: 40s;

HIGH WIND WARNING in effect from 2 am until 6 pm Tuesday for the San Luis Valley. HIGH WIND WARNING in effect from 11 pm Monday until 6 pm Tuesday for the Wet Mountains and Wet Mountain Valley and the Sangre De Cristo Mountains. Wind will be out of the W at 25-35 mph, gusting 65-85 mph. Spotty snow showers are also possible, especially in the morning, where brief heavy bursts are possible.

Extended outlook forecast:

It will remain gusty and dry on Wednesday with fire weather watches issued. A gusty cold front comes in on Thursday, which will drop temperatures to the 30s and 40s across the region.

____

