Tuesday brings a nighttime severe thunderstorm risk to southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

A few isolated thunderstorms are possible in the plains this evening before midnight. Overnight will be partly cloudy to mostly clear.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 55; High: 89;

It will be mostly sunny and warm on Tuesday. There is a chance of strong thunderstorms in the late evening into the night.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 59; High: 97;

It will be mostly sunny and hot during the day. At night, strong thunderstorms are possible.

Canon City forecast: Low: 59; High: 96;

RED FLAG WARNING for Fremont County from noon until 9 pm. It will be mostly sunny and warm on Tuesday. Wind will gust to 30 mph. At night, there is a low chance of a thunderstorm.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 49; High: 83;

It will be sunny and warm on Tuesday with breezy winds gusting to 30 mph. In the late evening, a thunderstorm is possible.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 53; High: 84;

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and warm. In the late evening and after sunset, strong thunderstorms are possible.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s-60s; High: 80s-90s;

It will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy on Tuesday with hot temperatures. In the afternoon, spotty strong thunderstorms are possible, with some storms lingering late, after midnight.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 57/59; High: 95/100;

It will be mostly sunny and hot on Tuesday. There is a chance for a strong thunderstorm in the evening or after dark.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s-50s; High: 80s-90s;

It will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy in the mountain valleys on Tuesday. The San Luis Valley and upper Arkansas River are under a RED FLAG WARNING from noon until 9 pm.

Extended outlook forecast:

On Wednesday, another round of strong to severe thunderstorms is posisble, this time with a much more typical timing in the mid-afternoon through the evening.

Weaker storms and rain showers are in the forecast for Thursday afternoon, and it will be a slightly cooler day in the 70s and 80s.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.