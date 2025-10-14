Tuesday begins with rain, clouds, and fog in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be mostly cloudy tonight with scattered rain showers possible regionwide. The sky will be overcast with regions of fog in the mountain valleys and the plains.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 42; High: 68;

Tuesday begins with early morning fog and rain showers. The clouds will gradually clear out, and it will be partly cloudy in the afternoon. Wind will be out of the S at 5-10 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 44; High: 77;

It will be mostly cloudy in the morning with light rain possible early. The afternoon will be partly cloudy. Wind will be out of the SSE at 5-10 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 45; High: 72;

It will be mostly cloudy with rain possible in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Wind will be out of the SSW at 5-10 mph, gusting to 15 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 36; High: 64;

Fog and rain is possible in the morning, then the sun comes out with a partly cloudy sky in the afternoon. Wind will be out of the SSW at 5-10 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 41; High: 67;

It will be mostly cloudy with patchy fog and drizzle in the morning, then the sun comes out for the afternoon on Tuesday. Wind will be out of the SSW at 5-10 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 70s-80s;

It will be mostly cloudy with areas of fog and rain in the morning. The afternoon will be partly cloudy. Wind will be out of the S at 5-10 mph, gusting 20-25 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 45/49; High: 75/73;

It will be mostly cloudy in the morning with light rain possible. The sky will be partly cloudy in the afternoon. Wind will be out of the S at 5-15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s-40s; High: 60s;

The mountain valleys will begin with clouds and rain showers. The sky will gradually clear out during the day. Wind will be out of the SW at 5-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Wednesday is expected to be the warmest day of the week in the 60s to 80s across the region. It will be partly cloudy and gusty. Winds will be out of the S, gusting 25-35 mph.

We cool back down to the 50s to 70s from Thursday through the weekend. Overnight temperatures will also cool to the mid-30s in the plains during this time frame. Frost is certainly possible, and we may dip into freezing temperatures within the next 5 to 10 days. So, prepare your gardens and your irrigation for cooler weather to settle in for the season.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.