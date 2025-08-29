Tropical moisture sticks around through Saturday, with heavy rain at times

Today’s Forecast:

An uptick in moisture on Friday will lead to more numerous showers and thunderstorms for Southern Colorado. Showers will develop early in the mountains, with the first round of rain reaching I-25 between 1-3 pm. Although some storms could bring severe hail and strong wind gusts to parts of Southern Colorado today, areas of heavy rain will remain the primary threat. This could lead to additional flooding, especially for areas that have already seen a lot of water this week so far.

Temperatures today will be slightly cooler than yesterday, warming into the 60s in Teller County and the mountain valleys. Highs on the Plains will warm into the 70s and 80s.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 76; Low: 55. While storms have been spottier the past few days, they've still managed to pack a punch. Today's storms will be more numerous and widespread, with continued threats of flooding, heavy rain, hail and gusty winds.

Pueblo forecast: High: 83; Low: 58. Dry skies this morning will give way to the potential for some intense thunderstorms this afternoon. Out at the Colorado State Fair, the first round of rain looks to arrive between 2-4 pm.

Canon City forecast: High: 81; Low: 59. Increase in sub-tropical moisture late this week will lead to the potential for more widespread rainfall today. In addition to threats of heavy rain and flooding, storms will also bring frequent lightning, gusty winds and some hail.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 68; Low: 45. Teller County will see cooler than average highs and rain to close out the week. If you're planning to hit the roads this afternoon for the holiday weekend, they will be wet.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s; Low: 50s. Anytime after 2 or 3 pm, the initial round of rain will reach between the Palmer Divide. These storms will bring areas of heavy rain and lightning to El Paso County, along with threats of hail and strong wind. Periods of rain will continue in some areas through late this evening.

Plains forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s/60s. Rain has persisted this morning in some areas, but as these storms push east into Kansas, we'll get to enjoy a couple of hours with drier skies before more rain returns late this afternoon and evening. Storms today may pack a punch!

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 50s. After some pretty nasty storms on Thursday, we're expecting another busy day of weather down towards the southern I-25 corridor. Heavy rain will be possible, along with frequent lighting, hail and gusty winds.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s/40s. The wet weather that we've seen so far this week will continue on Friday as get away day for Labor Day weekend in the high country will be a stormy one. Showers this morning will give way to periods of heavier rain and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Extended outlook forecast:

Lingering moisture on Sunday will help to maintain a chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms, but they should be less numerous than today and Saturday. Highs on Sunday will only warm into the lower 70s in Colorado Springs, which is nearly 10 degrees below average for this time of the year. Highs in Teller County will top out in the lower to middle 60s.

We'll end the holiday weekend on a bright and warmer note, with Labor Day featuring mostly sunny skies and highs on the Plains in the 70s and 80s. Our next cold front will move into Southern Colorado on Wednesday, with increasing chances for rain towards the end of next week.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.