Trending dry and hot for the rest of the first week of September

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be partly cloudy overnight with light wind and near-average temperatures.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 56; High: 89;

It will be about 8 degrees above average on Wednesday with mostly sunny conditions. Wind will be out of the SSE at 10 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 59; High: 93;

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and warm, about 5 degrees above average. Wind will be out of the W at 10 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Cañon City forecast: Low: 61; High: 89;

It will be mostly sunny with warm temperatures on Wednesday. Wind will be out of the W at 10 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 50; High: 79;

It will be mostly sunny on Wednesday with comfortable temperatures. Wind will be out of the WSW at 10 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 54; High: 83;

It will be mostly sunny on Wednesday with warm temperatures. Wind will be out of the SW at 5-10 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 60s; High: 90s;

It will be mostly sunny on Wednesday with highs in the low to upper 90s. Wind will be out of the S at 5-10 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 57/56; High: 86/91;

It will be mostly sunny and warm on Wednesday. Wind will be out of the SSW at 10 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40-50s; High: 70s-80s;

The mountain valleys will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy on Wednesday. Wind will generally be out of the W at 10 mph, gusting 20-30 mph.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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