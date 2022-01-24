Tranquil weather Monday ahead of a cold & snowy Tuesday

Tonight's Forecast:

Dry weather will persist over Southern Colorado on Sunday evening out ahead of our next wintry weather maker. Overall, we're looking at a fairly clear night, with light winds and near seasonable temperatures.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 26; High: 47. Morning sunshine will give way to increasing clouds and some breezy weather east of I-25 during the afternoon hours. Skies will remain dry during the day, with some light snow possible after midnight.

PUEBLO: Low: 21; High: 53. One last mild day of weather on Monday before our next chance for snow pushes into the forecast on Tuesday. Highs tomorrow will be around 5 degrees above average.

CANON CITY: Low: 28; High: 50. Mostly sunny during the day and comfortable temperature wise, with increasing clouds expected as we head towards Monday evening.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 20; High: 40. Mostly sunny early, with increasing clouds expected by the afternoon and evening hours. We should stay dry on Monday before snow pushes in as early as Tuesday morning.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 20s; High: 30s/40s. A slightly cooler day ahead on Monday, but still nice out ahead of our next storm which looks to bring 2-5" of snow to the Palmer Divide on Tuesday.

PLAINS: Low: 10s/20s; High: 40s/50s. Slightly cooler and windy for the Plains on Monday, especially our far eastern counties. Gusts in these ares could reach 30-40 mph during the afternoon, with the potential for blowing dust in some areas.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 20s; High: 40s. Dry and slightly cooler across the southern I-25 corridor and Raton Mesa on Monday. Snow showers may develop close to the mountains after midnight, with the snow becoming more widespread by Tuesday morning.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 10s; High: 20s/30s. Dry, but with increasing clouds on Monday. By late Monday night, snow will move in from the north, with more expected for the mountains of Southern Colorado through Tuesday evening.

Extended Outlook:

We'll be Weather Alert on Tuesday due to snow, gusty winds and much colder temperatures. I think that unless you're commuting from Monument to Denver or along Highway 24, the morning drive should be in decent shape. Most of the snow is likely to fall from late morning into the early evening hours. Here's a look at the projected snowfall totals along the I-25 corridor.

Dry skies and a warm-up Wednesday will be followed by a second disturbance on Thursday. For now, most of the energy looks to stay a little east of us, but given recent model trends trending farther west, we're at least watching the potential for some light snowfall by Thursday.

