Tranquil Tuesday weather ahead of mid-week wind and snow

Tonight's Forecast:

A quick burst of snow will bring some light accumulations to the mountains of Southern Colorado tonight, with as much as 2-4" of new snow possible. Some light snow will also be possible around Teller County, the Palmer Divide and the southern I-25 corridor. Pueblo is likely to stay dry, but a stray flurry or two could fall into the Pikes Peak Region.

With skies clearing after midnight, temperatures will be much colder tonight, with lows dropping down to the single digits and teens by Tuesday morning.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 19; High: 44; Starting out in the teens, you'll want to grab your jackets and layer up in the morning. By the afternoon, we'll see sunshine and mid 40s, a near picture perfect February day.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 16; High: 48; After a cold morning, we'll see dry conditions and mostly sunny skies in Pueblo on Tuesday, with our daytime high climbing into the upper 40s.

Canon City forecast: Low: 22; High: 46; A dry and relatively mellow Tuesday for the Canon City area, with cold morning temperatures giving way to mid to upper 40s by the afternoon.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 9; High: 36; A few light snow showers this evening could bring a quick inch of snow to parts of Teller County. By Tuesday morning, the snow is gone, but the chill remains. After single digits early in the morning, highs will climb above freezing by the afternoon.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 10s; High: 30s/40s; Sunshine will return on Tuesday, and after a cold morning, daytime highs will rebound into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Plains forecast: Low: 10s/20s; High: 40s; Once the sun comes out and starts to warm us up, we'll see a really nice afternoon as highs climb into the middle to upper 40s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 10s/20s; High: 30s/40s; Monday night's snowfall may leave parts of the southern I-25 corridor with some light accumulations, but by Tuesday morning, the snow is gone as blue skies return to our forecast.

Mountains forecast: Low: 0s/10s; High: 20s/30s; Our latest storm may bring a few inches of fresh snow to the mountains tonight before clear skies and colder temperatures return to our forecast on Tuesday.

Extended outlook forecast:

After some beautiful weather on Tuesday, a strong trough of low pressure digging into Colorado from the north will bring some big changes to our forecast by the middle of the week. The exact storm track is not yet known, but on it's current path, this would be more of a wind maker than snow maker for Southern Colorado, with the bulk of the snow hitting the mountains.

Before the storm arrives, strengthening down slope winds Wednesday will bring warmer 50s back to our forecast. Behind the front Wednesday night and Thursday, we're looking at the potential for 30-50 mph wind gusts across the Plains, as well as some light snow during the overnight and morning (Thursday) hours.

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

