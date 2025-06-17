Tracking severe weather across southeastern Colorado

1:00PM Update

The threat of severe weather will continue into the afternoon. The main risks for today will include hail up to 2" in diameter, damaging winds, and an isolated tornado.

At 1:00 PM, severe storms were located east of Fountain near Schriever SFB. 60mph winds and quarter sized hail is possible.

There is another set of storms moving towards the Air Force Academy and Briargate area with hail up to 1.5" in diameter and 60mph.

