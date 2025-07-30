Tornado reported in Southern Colorado, flash flood warnings issued across the southern parts of the state

Flash flood warnings have been issued across Southern Colorado as rain is expected to last through the early evening hours.

The weather models are in fairly good agreement in showing a more solid line of slow-moving storms from west to east across the state, with embedded pockets of heavy rain this evening.

4:20 P.M. UPDATE - Stop Light Outage at Garden of the Gods and I-25

The City of Colorado Springs says that the Garden of the Gods stoplight at I-25 is out. Treat all lights that are out as 4-way stops. According to the Colorado Springs Utilities Outage Map, the power should be restored in the area around 7:15 p.m.

Signal/power outage Garden of the Gods and I-25. Treat intersections with dark signals as 4-way stop. — Colo Spgs Traffic (@COSTraffic) July 30, 2025

3:45 P.M. UPDATE - Manitou Springs Evacuates Some Areas Out Of Precaution

The City of Manitou Springs has issued evacuations for certain areas of the city out an abundance of caution as a flash flood warning has been issued for the area. The areas evacuated are as follows:



City Hall, the Manitou Springs Pool and Fitness Center, and the Parking and Mobility Office at 202 Manitou Avenue are closed and being evacuated.

All non-essential City staff have been directed to return home.

Essential personnel should report to Public Services or follow instructions provided by their department heads.

Pikes Peak RV Park is being evacuated, with relocation operations coordinated by the Manitou Springs Police Department (MSPD) and Manitou Springs Fire Department (MSFD).

Route 33 and 36 of Mountain Metro Transit is delayed and rerouted until further notice



3:30 P.M. UPDATE - Tornado Reported in Custer County

A tornado was reported in Custer County.

The Custer County Sheriff's Office confirmed with News5 that they were aware of the funnel cloud, but so far have had no significant damage to report besides three telephone poles.

Images sent in by viewer Diane Sloth show the funnel cloud in the Wet Mountain Valley, "Definitely not a regular sight here," she said in her email to our newsroom. Have images or video you want to share? Send it in here.

Tornado Images Westcliffe Funnel Cloud Images of a reported tornado spotted outside of Westcliffe, Colorado, on July 30, 2025. Diane Swan Wescliffe Funnel Cloud Images of a tornado spotted outside of Westcliffe, Colorado, on July 30, 2025. Diane Swan

3:00 P.M. UPDATE - Flash Flood Warnings Issued In Southern Colorado

El Paso County - Flash Flood Warning until WED 6:15 PM MDT Issued July, 30 2025 at 3:10 PM - None expires July, 30 2025 at 6:15 PM - None ...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR EASTERN TELLER AND WEST CENTRAL EL PASO County.

Teller County - Flash Flood Warning until WED 6:15 PM MDT Issued July, 30 2025 at 3:10 PM - US/Mountain expires July, 30 2025 at 6:15 PM - US/Mountain

