Top Ten weather day for America's 248th Birthday with sunshine and 80s

A beautiful day is ahead for southern Colorado - tons of sunshine, and warm but not hot temperatures peaking around 80 in the Springs, and upper 70s in the hills. These are some cool temperatures for this time of year! The last time Colorado Springs saw a high temperature below 80 degrees on July 4th, was back in 2006. In 2007, we had a high of 81. The comfortable day is thanks to a cold front that swung through overnight bringing in drier and more stable air. Winds will remain breezy through the morning - from the north with gusts from 30-40 mph, dropping back and shifting east this afternoon at 10-15 mph. If you'll be headed to the water today - there's a weak chance of an afternoon sprinkle over Palmer Lake and the Monument region. If you see anything, it'll be quite light, you're most likely to just see some afternoon clouds. For the rest of us - sun, sun, and more sun today. Remember the sunscreen - temperatures do not relate to the sun's ability to burn you. July sunshine is potent!

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 80; Low: 52.

Sunny and comfortable - a few afternoon clouds, but that's it. A fantastic 4th by any measure. East winds this afternoon at 10-15 mph.

Pueblo forecast: High: 86; Low: 57.

Sunny with northeast winds at 10-15 mph

Canon City forecast: High: 84; Low: 52.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 76; Low: 43.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s.

Plains forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80/82; Low: 52/55.

Mountains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s.

Extended outlook forecast:

Moisture will lead to a return to PM storm chances on Friday, although they'll be isolated. Saturday brings a return to seasonable highs with plenty of sunshine, ahead of another cold front that brings in better storm chances on Sunday afternoon, cooling highs once again - a mini weekend temperature roller coaster. We'll generally be near seasonable much of next week, with a couple of afternoon storm chances.

