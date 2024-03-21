Top 10 Weather Day: High pressure leads to warm and mild conditions

Today’s Forecast:

It's a Top 10 weather day in Southern Colorado as a ridge of high pressure builds into the region. I'd call it the best day of the week all around. Expect plentiful sunshine, and southeasterly winds at 5-10 mph. Expect some puffy fair weather cumulus clouds building this afternoon over the mountains - a typical "spring" pattern. Without much moisture, and dry air below the clouds, you might see some haze from rain not reaching the ground beneath them...but that's it. If you're a parent with children on spring break - this is a good outdoor activity day. If those plans include a hike though, you should still stick to pavement rather than trails, which remain muddy at low elevations and snow covered above around 7,000 feet.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 65; Low: 35.

Sunny - great, really not much else you can say about this type of weather pattern. Northwest winds at 5-10 mph. Puffy cumulus clouds off over the mountains during the afternoon.

Pueblo forecast: High: 70; Low: 35.

Sunny and warm with west winds at 5-10 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 67; Low: 38.

Sunny and mild. Winds out of the west at 5-10 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 54; Low: 27.

Sunny and nice with northwest winds at 5-10 mph. Remember the sunscreen!

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 50s; Low: Low 30s.

Sunny and nice with northwest winds at 5-10 mph.

Plains forecast: High: 70s; Low: Upper 30s.

Sunny and nice with light winds. Very comfortable.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 62/63; Low: 37/36.

Sunny and dry. Northwest winds at 5-10 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 50s; Low: 30s.

We've still got a lot of snow in the high terrain. Sunny today with northwest winds at 5-10 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

We continue to ride high on high pressure Friday with a slight cooldown due to what we'll call a "cool front"...it's very weak. Saturday will be breezy as our high pressure system moves away. I'm expecting wind gusts of 25-35 mph out of the southwest on Saturday afternoon. This will result in a mild, warm, and dry day as highs climb to the middle to upper 60s. This dry downslope will also lead to elevated fire concerns over the plains on Saturday south of highway 50. The good news: with the recent rain and snow, fuels are somewhat wet. Nonetheless, if we're sufficiently dry and windy the risk will still exist.

Our next winter storm arrives Sunday into Monday. Rain arrives Sunday afternoon, transitioning to snow Sunday night following a cold front. It may be heavy for a few hours Sunday night into early Monday morning as surface low pressure develops to the southeast of the state. But, it's a quick hitter, with the snow ending by afternoon. As far as totals go, right now I'm expecting 2-4 inches of wet snow in the Springs with the biggest impacts occurring during the Monday morning commute. We could see 1-2" in Pueblo - but getting it to stick to the roads will be a tough sell given the warmth on Sunday.

Following this system, we dry back out for the middle of next week with seasonable conditions. Mountain snow showers remain in the picture Tuesday with a secondary push of energy.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

