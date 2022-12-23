Tonight brings the coldest temperatures of this storm

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be frigid tonight, with the lowest temperatures of this winter storm. A WIND CHILL WARNING remains in place until 10 am on Friday.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: -15; High: 9; WIND CHILL WARNING until 10 am. Sunny with S wind at 5-10 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: -16; High: 8; WIND CHILL WARNING until 10 am. Mostly sunny with E wind at 5-10 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: -9; High: 14; WIND CHILL ADVISORY until 10 am. Partly cloudy on Friday with E wind at 5-10 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: -5; High: 33; WIND CHILL WARNING until 10 am. Partly cloudy tomorrow with W wind at 10-20 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: -11; High: 14; WIND CHILL WARNING until 10 am. Sunshine on Friday with light southerly winds.

Plains forecast: Low: negative teens; High: teens; WIND CHILL WARNING until 10 am. Mostly sunny but still cold with a light breeze on Friday.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: -10/-9; High: 21/22; WIND CHILL WARNING until 10 am. Sunny on Friday with S wind at 5-15 mph.

Mountain valleys forecast: Low: negative single digits/teens; High: 30s/40s; Sunshine and above-freezing temperatures on Friday with breezy winds.

Extended outlook forecast:

Temperatures will be on a warming trend for Christmas weekend, with highs back to the 50s by Christmas Day! Conditions remain warm, even 10-15 degrees above average for the first half of next week.

