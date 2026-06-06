Toasty weekend temperatures with some storms Saturday

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be partly cloudy and mild tonight with overnight lows about 5 degrees above average. Wind will be light.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 57; High: 90;

It will be a very warm Saturday with partly cloudy sky conditions. An isolated afternoon shower or thunderstorm is possible.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 58; High: 97;

It will be hot and partly cloudy on Saturday. There is a chance of an isolated afternoon thunderstorm.

Canon City forecast: Low: 58; High: 93;

Saturday will be hot, but an afternoon thunderstorm may help to cool temperatures.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 51; High: 77;

It will be warm and partly cloudy on Saturday. There is a chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 54; High: 85;

Saturday will be very warm, and the sky will be partly cloudy. An isolated thunderstorm is possible in the afternoon.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s-60s; High: 80s-90s;

It will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy in the plains on Saturday. Temperatures will be hot in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 56/56; High: 87/88;

It will be partly cloudy and toasty on Saturday. An isolated thunderstorm is possible.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s-50s; High: 70s-80s;

It will be warm with partly cloudy conditions in the mountain valleys on Saturday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon.

Extended outlook forecast:

Sunday will also be hot with highs in the 80s to 100s. It will be mostly sunny on Sunday, so make sure to protect yourself from the sun.

Next week will still be very warm, around 10 degrees above average every day with 70s, 80s, and 90s. It will be pretty dry next week as well. We pair that with some gusty days, and fire danger will be high. From Tuesday through Thursday, wind gusts will be from 30-35 mph, and humidity will drop below 15%. Be mindful and do not create sparks or flames outdoors!

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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