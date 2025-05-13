Toasty Tuesday with record heat possible in Colorado Springs

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be a warm night across southern Colorado, with the entire region staying above freezing, with overnight lows about 5-10 degrees above average.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 50; High: 83;

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and very warm. The daily record high for May 13th stands at 84 degrees. Wind will be from the WSW at 10 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 51; High: 89;

It will be mostly sunny and toasty on Tuesday. Wind will be from the W at 15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 53; High: 83;

It will be a warm day with a partly cloudy sky. Wind will be out of the W at 15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 45; High: 71;

Tuesday will be warm with partly cloudy conditions and a WSW wind at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 51; High: 78;

It will be mostly sunny and warm on Tuesday with W wind at 15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 40s-50s; High: 80s-90s;

It will be another hot and dry day with highs in the mid-80s to low 90s in the plains. Wind will be out of the W at 5-15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 51/51; High: 79/82;

It will be mostly sunny and warm on Tuesday with breezy wind out of the WSW at 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s-40s; High: 70s;

It will be mostly sunny on Tuesday in the mountain valleys. Temperatures will be above freezing in the morning, rising to the 70s in the afternoon. Wind will be gusty out of the W at 10-15 mph, gusting 25-35 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Wednesday will be a breezy day with wind gusts from 25-40 mph. A cold front will arrive on Wednesday, which will help to cool temperatures. We will shave off about 10 degrees on Wednesday, and a few more by Thursday, when we return to normal highs. We could see a spotty shower in the Pikes Peak region on Thursday, otherwise, it will be a dry front for us in southern Colorado.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.