Toasty Thursday with near-record highs in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Overnight will be a bit warmer than average, by about 5 degrees. The sky will be clear and the winds will be light.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 51; High: 88;

Hot on Thursday with sunshine. The record high for September 26 is 89° set in 2020.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 51; High: 93;

It will be sunny and hot on Thursday. The record high for September 26 is 96° set in 2020.

Canon City forecast: Low: 58; High: 91;

Thursday will be sunny and hot, with light wind.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 45; High: 80;

Feeling more like summer than early fall with a sunny and warm Thursday ahead.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 52; High: 84;

Monument will be sunny and warm on Thursday with above-normal temperatures.

Plains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 80s/90s;

Light wind and sunshine on Thursday with highs reaching the mid-80s to low 90s in the plains.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 52/51; High: 86/88;

Very warm on Thursday with sunshine and light winds.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 70s/80s;

The mountain valleys will be sunny and dry with lows remaining above freezing in the morning and highs reaching the mid-70s to low 80s.

Extended outlook forecast:

Friday will be breezy and a couple of degrees cooler, with some high clouds during the day. The weekend will remain in the 80s in the plains and 70s in the mountains with dry conditions prevailing.

____

