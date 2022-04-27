Toasty Thursday temperatures in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

The sky will clear out tonight and temperatures will be above average overnight.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 41; High: 79; Breezy winds and partly cloudy tomorrow.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 39; High: 85; Partly cloudy, warm with breezy winds.

Canon City forecast: Low: 37; High: 83; Mostly sunny with a breeze.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 43; High: 70; Partly cloudy with gusty winds on Thursday.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 39; High: 71; Breezy and bright on Thursday with a few clouds.

Plains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 80s; Mid-40s tonight with mid-80s Thursday. Tomorrow will be breezy and bright. Red Flag Warning Thursday for Baca County.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 43/42; High: 79/80; Mild tonight and warm tomorrow with a breeze and partly cloudy sky conditions.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 70s; Low to mid-30s for mountain valleys tonight, warming to the low 70s tomorrow. Partly cloudy and breezy Thursday. Red Flag Warning for the San Luis Valley.

Extended outlook forecast:

Friday will be cooler and windy with dry air, leading to fire danger. The weekend will be sunny and mild, with 60s and 70s across the region.

