Toasty Thursday in southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

This afternoon's high temperatures will be about 5-10 degrees above average in southern Colorado. Expect sunshine to start and partly cloudy conditions in the afternoon with a stray shower possible.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 82; Low: 52. Warm and partly cloudy today with SW wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Pueblo forecast: High: 89; Low: 52. Partly cloudy and hot today with WSW wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 83; Low: 51. Partly cloudy with W wind at 12 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 71; Low: 43. Partly to mostly cloudy this afternoon with W wind at 10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 77; Low: 47. A few clouds and a stray shower today with SW wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Plains forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 50s. Upper 80s to low 90s today. Definitely feeling toasty with partly cloudy sky conditions and a light breeze.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80/83; Low: 49/50. Partly cloudy today with a light breeze and warm temperatures.

Mountains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 30s/40s. Low to upper 70s with partly cloudy conditions and a stray shower today.

Extended outlook forecast:

Friday will be just like today with sunshine and warmer than average temperatures. Temperatures will cool a few degrees day by day heading into the weekend and early next week. This weekend will be in the 60s in the mountains to 70s in the plains. Early next week will be cooler to the 50s and 60s. There is a daily chance of spotty showers this weekend through Tuesday.

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

