Toasty this weekend in southern Colorado with a heat advisory Sunday

Tonight's Forecast:

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH remains in effect until 11 pm for the Aspen Acres Fire zone.

Storms will clear out of the region between 9 and 11 pm, and overnight the sky will become clear.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 56; High: 88;

It will be mostly sunny on Saturday with ESE wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 60; High: 92;

Saturday will be hot but near average for this time of year. The sky will be sunny, and wind will be light out of the E at 5-10 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Cañon City forecast: Low: 61; High: 92;

It will be mostly sunny and hot on Saturday. Wind will be out of the ESE at 5-10 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 49; High: 80;

Saturday will be very warm in the afternoon with mostly sunny conditions. Wind will be variable in direction, at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 54; High: 86;

Mostly sunny and very warm on Saturday. Wind will be out of the ESE at 5-10 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s-60s; High: 90s;

It will be mostly sunny and very warm on Saturday with highs in the low to mid-90s. Wind will be out of the SE at 5-10 mph, gusting 15-20 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 57/57; High: 87/90;

It will be mostly sunny and very warm on Saturday. Wind will be out of the SE at 5-10 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s-50s; High: 80s-90s;

The mountain valleys will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and very warm on Saturday. There is the chance of a few spotty thunderstorms, favoring the southern San Luis Valley.

Extended outlook forecast:

Sunday will be a hot day, with high temperatures about 5-10 degrees above average. A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for eastern Fremont County, Pueblo County, and El Paso County

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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