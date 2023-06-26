Toasty temperatures to start the week in southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy today with hot temperatures about 5 degrees above average. Most of the region will be dry today but there is a chance for isolated thunderstorms in far southeast Colorado in Baca County.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 89; Low: 57. Partly cloudy with SSE wind at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Pueblo forecast: High: 96; Low: 60. Mostly sunny and hot with ESE wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 92; Low: 61. Partly cloudy and hot today with SW wind at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 80; Low: 51. Partly cloudy with WSW wind at 15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 87; Low: 56. Partly cloudy with S wind at 15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Plains forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 60s. Mostly sunny with a few clouds this afternoon. Thunderstorms are possible in Baca County with a low severe weather risk. Highs will be in the upper 80s to mid-90s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 94/93; Low: 61/63. Looking hot and sunny today with S wind at 15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with WSW winds 10-15 mph gusting 20-30 mph and staying dry today.

Extended outlook forecast:

Temperatures will peak this week on Tuesday with the 90s and possibly a few 100s in the plains and 80s in the mountains. It will also be quite windy on Tuesday with sustained winds 15-25 mph gusting in the 40s. We stay hot into Wednesday and Thursday, closer to today's highs. Then storm chances increase for the mountains Thursday and expand Friday across the region. This will cool us down into the weekend.

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

