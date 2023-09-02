Toasty temperatures for the rest of Labor Day weekend

Tonight's Forecast:

This evening will be mostly clear, dry, and mild. Temperatures will generally fall to the 50s in the mountains and 60s in the plains. It will be a clear morning for Labor Day Lift Off on Sunday.

Sunday Forecast:

It will be a hot day, about 10 degrees above average. The sky will be partly cloudy across southern Colorado. There are expected to be scattered showers and thunderstorms in the mountains, with just a few showers making it to I-25 before quickly dissipating.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 61; High: 91;

Partly cloudy on Sunday with E wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 62; High: 97;

Mostly sunny with ENE wind at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 61; High: 92;

Partly cloudy on Sunday with a chance of an afternoon thunderstorm. There will be S wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 54; High: 81;

Partly cloudy with afternoon thunderstorms possible. Winds will be from the E at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 57; High: 85;

Partly cloudy with a low chance of an afternoon thunderstorm. Wind will be from the E at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s/60s; High: 90s/100s;

Mostly sunny and hot in the upper 90s to low 100s with E wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 61/61; High: 91/93;

Mostly sunny with an ESE breeze at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 80s;

A light breeze and warm in the 80s with scattered afternoon thunderstorms expected in the mountain valleys.

Extended outlook forecast:

Monday will be another hot day with a few mountain thunderstorms, very similar to Sunday's weather. Then a cold front will moderate temperatures, cooling us down 5-10 degrees for Tuesday and Wednesday, but it should be a relatively dry front. Then the rest of the week we gradually warm back up to above average summer temperature and dry weather.

