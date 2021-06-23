Toasty on Wednesday, with areas of smoke and haze

Tonight's Forecast:

Our forecast tonight will feature decreasing clouds, but areas of smoke and haze due to wildfires burning in our state and across the western U.S. Overnight lows will be much more mild compared to last night, only cooling down to the 50s and 60s.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 61; High: 97. Wednesday will be hottest day of the week and one of the hottest days of the year for Colorado Springs. In addition to the heat, we'll continue to see areas of smoke and haze across the Pikes Peak Region.

PUEBLO: Low: 61; High: 102. It will be HOT on Wednesday as we'll climb back into the triple digits for the first time since last Friday. Smoke and haze will also be a factor in our mid-week forecast.

CANON CITY: Low: 65; High: 100. Triple digit heat, plus areas of smoke and haze on Wednesday. Highs will be well above average for this time of the year.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 53; High: 85. Warm and hazy on Wednesday, with increasing clouds during the day and a slight chance of isolated showers or thunderstorms.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 50s/60s; High: 90s. Hot, with mostly sunny skies turning mostly cloudy by the afternoon. Additionally, areas of smoke and haze will remain possible due to nearby wildfire activity.

PLAINS: Low: 60s; High: 90s/100s. Although summer has only just begun, we're going to see some serious heat across the Plains on Wednesday as highs soar into the upper 90s and lower 100s.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 50s/60s; High: 90s. Wednesday's forecast will be hot, with a mix of sun and clouds and no real relief from Mother Nature during what should be the hottest day of the week.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 50s; High: 70s/80s. Showers and thunderstorms will become a little more pronounced for the mountains by Wednesday afternoon, but still should be fairly scattered in nature.

Extended Outlook:

The big heat ridge will start to break down on Thursday, which will allow for the start of a cooling trend and better chances for afternoon convection. Much cooler weather will follow Friday and Saturday as a cold front brings much more comfortable weather to Southern Colorado. The downside of the cool down will be overcast skies and widespread showers and thunderstorms, some of which could be on the strong to severe side.

