Toasty on Tuesday ahead of a cool and unsettled mid-week change

A few clouds will linger into the overnight hours, but with dry skies expected, we should see a fairly mellow night of weather over Southern Colorado. Overnight lows will range from the 30s and 40s in the mountains to the 50s and 60s for the Plains.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 56; High: 90; Hot today, but even hotter on Tuesday as we'll be chasing records with a forecast high of 90 degrees. Current record = 90° (2016).

Pueblo forecast: Low: 56; High: 97; Hot and dry on Tuesday, with upper 90s expected for our daytime high. Current record = 96° (1970).

Canon City forecast: Low: 59; High: 94; The last Tuesday of summer will be a hot one for Canon City, with mid 90s and partly cloudy skies expected for the afternoon hours.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 48; High: 80; Dry and very warm during the day, with the potential for a few evening and overnight showers and thunderstorms over parts of Teller County.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 40s/50s; High: 80s; One more super warm day to go on Tuesday before some big changes roll in starting on Wednesday. Get outside and enjoy the sunshine!

Plains forecast: Low: 50s/60s; High: 90s; Scorching late summer heat will bring some toasty temperatures to the Plains on Tuesday as highs will climb into the middle to upper 90s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 50s; High: 80s/90s; Hot and dry for one last day on Tuesday, with daytime highs around 10-15 degrees above average.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 60s/70s; We'll be dry most of the day across the high country before moisture increases and rain begins to fill into the state from southwest to northeast, prompting a Flood Watch for our state's southwestern mountains from Tuesday evening through Thursday afternoon.

The previously mentioned Flood Watch for the mountains (see above) will coincide with the arrival of a deep, sub-tropical plume of moisture that could deliver as much as 2-4" of rain to southwestern parts of the state. The beneficial moisture could also trigger flash flooding and dangerous driving conditions, especially for areas west of the Continental Divide.

A strong cold front will increase the potential for rain across the Plains from Wednesday to Thursday, and along with the rain, temperatures will take a tumble. Highs during this time will only warm into the 50s, 60s and lower 70s. Rainfall totals across the I-25 corridor look to range between 0.25" and 0.75", with higher amounts to the west.

Dry skies will return by Friday, with highs much warmer for Southern Colorado through the start of the weekend.

