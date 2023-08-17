Toasty mid-August Thursday in southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

Mostly sunny today with seasonable or slightly above-average temperatures. The chance of showers today remains in the mountains, favoring areas west of the continental divide.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 88; Low: 61.

Mostly sunny today with SE wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Pueblo forecast: High: 93; Low: 64.

Sunny Thursday ahead with E wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 90; Low: 62.

Partly cloudy today with SE wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 80; Low: 55.

Partly cloudy with S wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 85; Low: 60.

Mostly sunny today with ESE wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Plains forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 60s.

Sunny today with E wind at 10 mph gusting to 20-25 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 88/89; Low: 60s.

Mostly sunny today with ENE wind at 15 mph gusting to 25 mph. There is a low chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Mountains forecast: High: 80s; Low: 40s/50s.

A few isolated thunderstorms for the mountain valleys this afternoon. The sky will be partly cloudy otherwise, with breezy winds today.

Extended outlook forecast:

Friday will be about 5-8 degrees warmer than today in the plains and similar temperatures in the mountains. There is a better chance of thunderstorms on Friday afternoon for the mountains and I-25 corridor, but they will remain spotty in coverage.

Looking ahead to the weekend, temperatures will remain warm and a few degrees above average. There is a chance of thunderstorms in the mountains on Saturday. Then everyone is dry and breezy on Sunday.

