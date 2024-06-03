Toasty first week of June for Southern Colorado with hardly any rain in sight

Today’s Forecast:

The main story today will be the heat as the first week of June starts out with highs around 10 degrees above seasonal averages. Temperatures will soar into the 80s and 90s on the Plains, with 70s and lower 80s for our mountain vallyes.

The other less impactful story will be a cold front that moves across the Plains later tonight. This will bring increasing clouds to our forecast this afternoon and some high based moisture. Although rain is not expected to be a widespread concern today, we can't rule out a sprinkle or two this afternoon or evening in the mountains and Pikes Peak Region.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 86; Low: 57. Today's forecast won't be that much different from what we saw yesterday, with warmer than average highs and increasing clouds this afternoon in the Pikes Peak Region.

Pueblo forecast: High: 95; Low: 58. Dry skies and sizzling mid 90s this afternoon in Pueblo. Make sure that you find a way to keep cool today and this week as our weather remains hot!

Canon City forecast: High: 93; Low: 58. Sunshine early will give way to a partly cloudy and hot afternoon, with our high today soaring into the lower 90s.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 77; Low: 46. The work week will begin with morning sunshine and afternoon clouds, with a very small chance of a sprinkle or light shower today in Teller County.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s/50s. A very warm start to the week in the Tri-Lakes area, with sunshine early giving way to mostly cloudy skies this afternoon a very small chance of a sprinkle or shower.

Plains forecast: High: 90s; Low: 50s/60s. Hot and dry today, with a few degrees of cooling Tuesday after a late night cold front moves across the Plains.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 50s/60s. A very warm start to the week, with sunshine early that will give way to a partly cloudy afternoon.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 30s/40s. Sunshine this morning in the mountains will give way to a cloudy afternoon, with a few highs based showers possible through early this evening, especially around Pikes Peak.

Extended outlook forecast:

A strong ridge of high pressure will lead to a hot and dry forecast most of this week. Highs will be in the 80s and 90s each afternoon on the Plains, and could even top the 90 degree mark on Wednesday and Friday in Colorado Springs for the first time this year. Some areas on the Plains could hit triple digits as well this week.

Heading into the weekend, the ridge will break down, ushering in the chance for a spotty afternoon shower or thunderstorm on Friday from Colorado Springs to Woodland Park. As the ridge breaks down further this weekend, highs will cool as our weather turns unsettled, with scattered afternoon storms likely each day.

