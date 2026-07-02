Thursday's red flag warnings last until midnight

Tonight's Forecast:

Current red flag warnings expire at 10 pm. Air quality alerts due to wildfire smoke remain in effect until at least 9 am Thursday, but will likely be extended.

Fire Danger Thursday:

On Thursday, RED FLAG WARNINGS are in effect from 10 am until midnight for the zones highlighted in red. Humidity will drop below 15%, and winds will gust 30-40 mph.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 56; High: 92;

RED FLAG WARNING from 10 am until midnight. AIR QUALITY ALERT until at least 9 am. It will be sunny with smoke in the sky on Thursday. Wind will be out of the SW at 10 mph gusting to 20-30 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 58; High: 99;

RED FLAG WARNING from 10 am until midnight. AIR QUALITY ALERT until at least 9 am. It will be hot with a sunny yet smoke-filled sky. Wind will be out of the WSW at 10 mph gusting to 20-30 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 58; High: 96;

RED FLAG WARNING from 10 am until midnight. AIR QUALITY ALERT until at least 9 am. It will be sunny and hot with WSW wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 20-30 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 48; High: 81;

RED FLAG WARNING from 10 am until midnight. AIR QUALITY ALERT until at least 9 am. Another sunny and warm day with WSW wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 52; High: 87;

RED FLAG WARNING from 10 am until midnight. AIR QUALITY ALERT until at least 9 am. It will be hot and sunny with some smoke in the sky. Wind will be out of the SW at 10 mph gusting 20-30 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s-60s; High: 90s-100s;

It will be sunny and dry on Thursday in the plains. A few storms may pop up near the Kansas state line and quickly move out of Colorado. Wind will be out of the WSW or SSW at 10-15 mph gusting 20-35 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 57/58; High: 91/96;

RED FLAG WARNING from 10 am until midnight. AIR QUALITY ALERT for Huerfano County until at least 9 am. It will be mostly sunny and hot with WSW wind at 10-15 mph gusting 20-30 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s-40s; High: 80s;

RED FLAG WARNING from 10 am until midnight. AIR QUALITY ALERT until at least 9 am. It will be warm and hazy in the mountain valleys on Thursday. Wind will be out of the WSW at 10-15 mph gusting 30-40 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Fire weather watches have been issued on Friday, favoring the mountain zones. It is expected to be our hottest day of the week with highs a couple of degrees warmer than Thursday. The wind will be a bit lighter across the region; hence, fire danger is isolated more into the mountains.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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