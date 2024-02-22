Thursday's cold front brings extra clouds and light precipitation

Tonight's Forecast:

Overnight a cold front will sweep through southern Colorado. This will bring breezy northerly winds. The Pikes Peak region (Teller and El Paso Counties) may see light snow overnight as the cold front passes, with a dusting of accumulation on the grass possible.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 30; High: 49;

Partly cloudy on Thursday with N wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph. There is a chance of isolated and light rain showers or a wintry mix.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 31; High: 54;

Partly cloudy on Thursday with N wind at 8-12 mph. There is a low chance of isolated rain showers during the day.

Canon City forecast: Low: 32; High: 53;

Partly cloudy on Thursday with NW wind at 5-10 mph and a low chance of isolated rain showers.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 21; High: 40;

Partly cloudy with periodic light snow showers. Expect a dusting of snow, but less than an inch. Wind will be from the NW at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 26; High: 43;

Partly cloudy on Thursday with periodic light snow showers or a wintry mix during the day. Winds will be from the N at 8-12 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 50s;

Partly cloudy on Thursday with light N wind at 5-10 mph. There is a low chance of isolated rain showers during the day.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 32/32; High: 47/49;

Cooler on Thursday with WNW wind at 5-10 mph. The sky will be partly cloudy and the chance of rain is very low.

Mountains forecast: Low: teens/20s; High: 40s;

Partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid-40s. There is a chance of light snow, which will be most likely in Teller County. The rest of the mountain valleys will likely be dry on Thursday.

Extended outlook forecast:

Temperatures rise from Friday and through the weekend. Temperatures will be very warm, peaking in the 50s, 60s, and a few 70s in the next few days. The wind will be relatively light on Friday and Saturday. Then the winds start to crank up again on Sunday and Monday and we will be watching for high fire danger on those days.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.