Thursday will be warm and breezy, elevating fire danger

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be calm in the plains tonight, but breezy in the mountains

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 38; High: 70;

Thursday will be warm and breezy. Wind will be out of the WNW at 10-15 mph, gusting 20 to 30 mph. It will be partly cloudy with dry conditions. Fire danger will be elevated, so please be mindful and do not create sparks outside.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 34; High: 75;

It will be partly cloudy on Thursday with breezy wind out of the W at 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph. It will be warmer than average by more than 10 degrees.

Canon City forecast: Low: 39; High: 72;

Thursday will be mild and breezy. Wind will be out of the W at 10-15 mph, gusting to 35 mph. The sky will be partly cloudy.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 38; High: 59;

Thursday will be partly cloudy and breezy. Wind will be out of the W at 10-15 mph, gusting to 30 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 42; High: 65;

It will be partly cloudy and mild on Thursday. Wind will be gusty out of the WNW at 10-15 mph, gusting to 30 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 60s-70s;

It will be partly cloudy and warm on Thursday. Wind will be out of the W at 5-15 mph, gusting 20-25 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 42/43; High: 69/74;

Warm and windy on Thursday with W wind at 10-15 mph gusting 35-40 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s-30s; High: 50s-60s;

The mountain valleys will be mild and gusty on Thursday. Wind will be out of the W at 10-15 mph, gusting 30-40 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Friday will be a bit cooler in the 50s in the mountains and 60s in the plains, but still a couple of degrees above average with sunshine.

Saturday will be in the 50s with sunshine. But our next cold front will be arriving on Saturday afternoon. This will cool us down to the 40s and 50s on Sunday. It will remain sunny, but it will feel chilly.

The cool down is brief. We are back to the 60s and 70s for the majority of next week.

