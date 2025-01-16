Thursday will be the warmest day of the week in Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be clear and cold tonight with near-average overnight temperatures.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 21; High: 50;

It will be about 5 degrees above average on Thursday. The sky will be sunny and the wind will be out of the S at 2-8 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 16; High: 52;

The forecast high on Thursday will be about 3 degrees above average. The wind will be out of the SW at 2-8 mph

Canon City forecast: Low: 24; High: 56;

Mostly sunny and mild on Thursday. Winds will be out of the W at 5-15 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 19; High: 48;

Sunny on Thursday with a mild afternoon expected. Wind will be out of the WSW at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 20; High: 52;

Monument will be cold in the morning but mild in the afternoon. Wind will be out of the SSW at 5-10 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: teens-20s; High: 50s;

It will be mostly sunny on Thursday with highs reaching the mid to upper 50s. Get outside and enjoy the nice weather!

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 20/22; High: 53/56;

A very nice winter day with sunshine, a light breeze, and highs in the 50s.

Mountains forecast: Low: single digits-teens; High: 30s-40s;

It will be sunny with a light breeze out of the WSW at 5-15 mph for the mountain valleys on Thursday. Highs will be in the mid-30s to upper 40s.

Extended outlook forecast:

It will be sunny in the morning on Friday but the clouds will gradually increase during the day. Temperatures will still be mild with mostly 40s on Friday. On Friday night a cold front will move through southern Colorado, bringing with it cold temperatures and snow. The snow should taper off by Saturday night before another round of snow is possible between Sunday and Monday. Temperatures will remain very cold through Tuesday of next week.

