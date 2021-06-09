Thursday will be the hottest day of 2021 yet in Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Mild, clear, and calm tonight.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 60; High: 93. Breezy and hot afternoon with clear conditions.

PUEBLO: Low: 59; High: 99. Clear and very hot, getting close to 100.

CANON CITY: Low: 60; High: 96. Thursday will be hot and clear with breezy winds.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 53; High: 83. Breezy and very warm with full sunshine.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 50s; High: 80s. Almost to 90 tomorrow with a clear sky.

PLAINS: Low: 60s; High: 90s/100. Upper 90s to 100 with full sun. Stay hydrated!

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 50s; High: 90s. Low 90s with sunshine and breezy winds.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 40s/50s; High: 80s. Toasty day in the mid 80s for mountain valleys. There will be full sun and breezy winds.

Extended Outlook:

A cold front will allow Friday to be 10-15 degrees cooler across the region. But, after that brief cool down, more 90s return for the weekend and next week.

