Thursday will be the hottest day of 2021 yet in Colorado

It's not summer yet but it sure feels like it. After a pleasant morning temperatures soared into the unusually hot category this afternoon with 80's and 90's over the lower elevations. It has been and will be dry for the rest of the day. A very dry air mass won't even support clouds so certainly no rainfall. Thursday will be even hotter with sunny skies all day.
Posted at 5:36 PM, Jun 09, 2021
Tonight's Forecast:
Mild, clear, and calm tonight.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 60; High: 93. Breezy and hot afternoon with clear conditions.

PUEBLO: Low: 59; High: 99. Clear and very hot, getting close to 100.

CANON CITY: Low: 60; High: 96. Thursday will be hot and clear with breezy winds.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 53; High: 83. Breezy and very warm with full sunshine.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 50s; High: 80s. Almost to 90 tomorrow with a clear sky.

PLAINS: Low: 60s; High: 90s/100. Upper 90s to 100 with full sun. Stay hydrated!

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 50s; High: 90s. Low 90s with sunshine and breezy winds.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 40s/50s; High: 80s. Toasty day in the mid 80s for mountain valleys. There will be full sun and breezy winds.

Extended Outlook:
A cold front will allow Friday to be 10-15 degrees cooler across the region. But, after that brief cool down, more 90s return for the weekend and next week.

