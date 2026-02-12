Thursday will be mild in southern Colorado with spotty afternoon showers

Tonight's Forecast:

There will be high clouds across the region tonight. Temperatures will be mild, with overnight lows about 10-15 degrees above average.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 33; High: 58;

Thursday will be partly cloudy and mild. Wind will be out of the ENE at 5-10 mph, gusting to 20 mph. There is a chance of spotty rain showers in the afternoon and evening.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 31; High: 65;

It will be partly cloudy on Thursday with variable wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph. A few sprinkles are possible in the evening.

Canon City forecast: Low: 37; High: 64;

It will be partly cloudy on Thursday with WNW wind at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph. A few spotty sprinkles are possible in the evening.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 29; High: 53;

It will be partly to mostly cloudy on Thursday with W wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 25 mph. There is a chance of evening flurries.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 32; High: 55;

It will be partly cloudy and mild on Thursday. In the evening, there is a chance of light rain with the possibility of a transition to a brief wintry mix.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s-30s; High: 60s;

It will be partly cloudy on Thursday with warm temperatures. In the evening, a few spotty rain showers are possible.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 36/34; High: 61/66;

It will be partly cloudy on Thursday with mild temperatures. Wind will be out of the WSW at 5-10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 50s;

It will be partly to mostly cloudy in the mountain valleys on Thursday with mild temperatures. Wind will be out of the WSW at 5-10 mph, gusting 20-25 mph. Spotty evening showers are possible, generally with a wintry mix or light snow in the valleys.

Extended outlook forecast:

Friday will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the 40s and 50s. There is a better chance of widespread showers on Friday afternoon and overnight, with rain in the plains and snow in the mountains. The rain-snow line could drop as low as 6,500 feet on Friday night.

Snow Forecast from Friday afternoon through Saturday morning:

