Colder and cloudy on Friday with snow moving in late; watches issued ahead of weekend storm

Today’s Forecast:

Thursday will be near average high temperatures with breezy winds and partly cloudy conditions.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 45; Low: 27. Cool and breezy today with clouds clearing through the day.

PUEBLO: High: 55; Low: 27. Mild today with breezy winds and decreasing clouds.

CANON CITY: High: 50; Low: 28. Decreasing clouds and mild today.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 39; Low: 22. Chilly today with breezy winds.

TRI-LAKES: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Low 40s today with breezy winds and decreasing clouds.

PLAINS: High: 50s; Low: 30s. Mid to upper 50s with a light breeze.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Mild day with sunshine and wind gusts up to 35 mph.

MOUNTAINS: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Partly cloudy today with mild temperatures in the low 40s.

Extended Outlook:

Friday will be chilly with increasing clouds. Snow moves into the mountains Friday afternoon and evening. Overnight Friday, snow moves into the I-25 zone and rain moves into the plains by Saturday morning. Wintry weather and strong winds last through the entire weekend. New today, a WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued for El Paso and Teller counties from Friday night through Sunday night.

