Thursday will be cloudy and cool with rain in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible through 9 pm, with lingering weak thunderstorms possible through midnight - 1 am. Overnight will be mostly cloudy in the plains, with patchy fog and drizzle possible.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 47; High: 62;

Mostly cloudy on Thursday with drizzle possible in the morning, followed by rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 49; High: 67;

Thursday will be cooler and mostly cloudy. Drizzle is possible in the early morning, with an afternoon thunderstorm chance later in the day.

Canon City forecast: Low: 51; High: 65;

Thursday will be cooler with mostly cloudy conditions. Rain and thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 40; High: 58;

It will be mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain in the morning, followed by thunderstorms possible in the afternoon.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 45; High: 59;

It will be cool and mostly cloudy on Thursday. Drizzle and fog are possible in the morning, followed by afternoon rain and thunderstorm chances.

Plains forecast: Low: 40s-50s; High: 60s;

Mostly cloudy with patchy fog in the morning. Rain and thunderstorms will be possible in the afternoon.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 47/47; High: 63/65;

It will be mostly cloudy in the morning with a chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s-40s; High: 50s-70s;

Low clouds and patchy fog will be possible for mountain zones east of the Continental Divide on Thursday morning. The San Luis Valley will see more sunshine on Thursday than areas further east. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible for most of the mountain valley regions by the afternoon.

Extended outlook forecast:

Friday will be mostly sunny with afternoon thunderstorms favoring the mountains, with a few storms possible along I-25. Temperatures rebound back to the 70s and 80s. That trend continues this weekend, with sunshine and warm temperatures followed by mountain thunderstorms, with isolated storms making it to I-25.

