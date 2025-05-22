Thursday will be another warm day, and Friday will be hot

Tonight's Forecast:

A cold front will back into the region tonight, bringing higher dewpoints and increased humidity. It will be calm and cool in the morning with 75% relative humidity or higher.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 42; High: 74;

Thursday afternoon will be partly cloudy and warm. There is a low chance of an afternoon shower. Wind will be from the SSE at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 45; High: 81;

Partly cloudy on Thursday with warm temperatures. Wind will be out of the ESE at 10 mph gusting to 30 mph. There is a low chance of an afternoon shower.

Canon City forecast: Low: 46; High: 77;

Partly cloudy and warm on Thursday with a low chance of an afternoon sprinkle. Wind will be from the SE at 5-10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 36; High: 70;

It will be partly cloudy on Thursday with an isolated shower or thunderstorm possible. Wind will be out of the S at 5-10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 41; High: 70;

Thursday will be a nice day with partly cloudy conditions and comfortable temperatures. There is a low chance of an afternoon shower. Wind will be from the SE at 5-10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 70s-80s;

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy on Thursday with mid-70s to mid-80s. Wind will be from the SE at 5-10 mph gusting to 25 mph. There is a low chance of an isolated evening thunderstorm.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 42/43; High: 76/79;

It will be mostly sunny on Thursday with a low chance of an afternoon shower. Wind will be from the ESE at 5-10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s-40; High: 70s;

The mountain valleys will be partly cloudy and mild with highs in the 70s. There are likely to be short-lived, spotty rain showers in the afternoon and isolated thunderstorms.

Extended outlook forecast:

Friday is expected to be the hottest day of this week with 80s and 90s in the plains and 70s to 80s in the mountains. It will be a sunny and dry afternoon.

Over the weekend, temperatures will gradually cool down, and storm chances will gradually increase. Saturday will be above average, still, and mostly dry for southern Colorado during the day. However, there is a chance of evening thunderstorms, favoring the Pikes Peak region. Sunday and Monday will have better chances of afternoon rain and thunderstorms, so be sure to be near shelter in case of lightning!

