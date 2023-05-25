Thursday thunderstorms will be spotty but still strong in Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

Today temperatures will be warm in the 70s for most of southern Colorado, near the seasonal average. Thunderstorms will be spotty in coverage today, but the storms that do develop are likely to have hail and strong winds. So, expect hit-or-miss thunderstorms across the region with isolated severe thunderstorms possible. Storms will develop in the early afternoon in the mountains and foothills and then move east through the afternoon into the plains.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 74; Low: 25. Partly cloudy and warm today with thunderstorms possible between 2-9 pm.

Pueblo forecast: High: 79; Low: 30. Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms between 1-8 pm.

Canon City forecast: High: 75; Low: 30. Partly cloudy today with showers and thunderstorms possible between noon-7 pm.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 70; Low: 20. Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms expected between 1-8 pm.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 69; Low: 20s. Partly cloudy today with thunderstorms possible between 1-8 pm.

Plains forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 20s. Partly cloudy today with spotty afternoon thunderstorms possible between 3-10 pm.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 74/75; Low: 20s. Showers and thunderstorms possible between 1-7 pm.

Mountains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 20s. Showers and thunderstorms will be scattered across the mountains and mountain valleys between noon and 5 pm today.

Extended outlook forecast:

Thunderstorms are once again in the forecast for Friday afternoon and temperatures will be just a hair warmer than today. A few thunderstorms on Friday may reach severe strength, which is classified as 58 mph gusts and/or 1-inch hail.

This weekend will bring very isolated thunderstorms, with a good portion of our region remaining dry. Temperatures will be above average this weekend in the 70s and 80s.

