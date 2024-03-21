Thursday remains sunny and warm in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

The sky will be mostly clear in southern Colorado tonight. Overnight lows will be slightly above average, with the plains dropping to the low to mid-30s and the mountains to the mid to upper 20s.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 35; High: 64;

Mostly sunny on Thursday with a high temperature 8 degrees above average. Winds will be light from the WNW at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 35; High: 70;

Mostly sunny on Thursday with a few high clouds. Winds will be from the WSW at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 37; High: 67;

Mostly sunny on Thursday with a few afternoon clouds. Winds will be from the W at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 26; High: 54;

Mostly sunny on Thursday with W wind at 2-8 mph gusting to 10 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 31; High: 58;

Mostly sunny on Thursday with continued snowmelt. Winds will be light from the WNW at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 60s/70s;

Thursday will be mostly sunny on the plains with just a few afternoon clouds. Winds will be breezy from the S at 8-12 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 32/32; High: 63/66;

Mostly sunny on Thursday with a few afternoon clouds. Winds will be from the WSW at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 50s;

Mostly sunny on Thursday with a few afternoon clouds and some snowflakes over the mountain tops possible. Winds will be from the W at about 5-15 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Friday will be slightly cooler, by as much as 5 degrees thanks to a weak cold front. Otherwise, it will be another sunny and mild day. Saturday will be a breezy start to the weekend with temperatures

boosting back up to highs similar to Thursday. Then on Sunday, we start dry and mild before a cold front moves in bringing rain initially, then snow showers on Sunday evening through Monday.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.