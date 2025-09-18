Thursday remains cooler than average with a clearing sky

Tonight's Forecast:

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH remains in effect until 10 pm.

Storms will greatly weaken after 10 pm, and scattered rain and weak thunderstorms will remain in the plains overnight. Some spotty rain showers and low clouds will linger until sunrise.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 46; High: 68;

Partly cloudy on Thursday with cooler than average temperatures, typically the high is around 77 this time of year. Wind will be out of the SE at 5-10 mph, gusting to 15 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 51; High: 74;

Partly cloudy on Thursday with cooler than average temperatures. Wind will be out of the SE at 5-10 mph, gusting to 15 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 51; High: 72;

Mostly sunny on Thursday with comfortable temperatures. Wind will be out of the SE at 5-10 mph, gusting to 15 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 37; High: 59;

It will be mostly sunny but chilly on Thursday with light wind out of the E at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 43; High: 66;

It will be mostly sunny on Thursday with cool temperatures and light wind.

Plains forecast: Low: 40s-50s; High: 60s-70s;

It will be partly cloudy in the morning and mostly sunny in the afternoon. Wind will be light out of the ESE at 5-15 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 48/48; High: 70/72;

It will be partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Wind will be light out of the SE at 5-15 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s-40s; High: 50s-70s;

The mountain valleys will be mostly sunny and dry on Thursday with a light breeze.

Extended outlook forecast:

It will be sunny and warmer on Friday and through the weekend, with temperatures returning to the 70s and 80s. It will be mostly dry through the weekend, but a few spotty showers will be possible in the mountains each day.

