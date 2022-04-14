Thursday marks 10 days straight of red flag warnings

Tonight's Forecast:

Winds will become lighter overnight and temperatures will drop below freezing.

For the southeastern plains of Colorado, east of I-25, Thursday marks 10 days in a row of Red Flag Warnings. On Thursday the Red Flag Warning will be in effect from 11 am to 7 pm for humidity less than 10% and wind gusts up to 40 mph.

Thursday's Forecast:

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 22; High: 59; RED FLAG WARNING from 11 am to 7 pm. WSW winds 15-20 mph gusting up to 35 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 21; High: 66; RED FLAG WARNING from 11 am to 7 pm. WSW winds 10-15 mph gusting to 35 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 25; High: 64; Strong winds during the day from the W at 20 mph gusting to 40 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 15; High: 50; A windy day with W wind 20-25 mph gusting to 40 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 21; High: 52; RED FLAG WARNING from 11 am to 7 pm. Strong WSW winds 15-20 mph gusting to 35 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: teens/20s; High: 60s; RED FLAG WARNING from 11 am to 7 pm. WSW winds will gust 20-40 mph during the day.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 25/24; High: 62/62; RED FLAG WARNING from 11 am to 7 pm. Strong WSW wind gusting up to 40 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: teens/20s; High: 50s; RED FLAG WARNING for the San Luis Valley from 11 am to 7 pm. A windy day with strong gusts up to 45 mph, with sunny conditions and warming temperatures.

Extended outlook forecast:

Friday will once again be breezy and dry, about 5-10 degrees warmer than Thursday. Fire danger will be top of mind still from Friday into the weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday will be gusty with warm weather in the 50s, 60s and 70s.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.