Thursday evening showers with more rain coming up in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

A few more showers are expected for the Pikes Peak Region, Pueblo county and the plains are expected for Thursday evening. Overnight lows will drop into the 40s and 50s for most across southern Colorado too. The San Juans and the southwestern corner of state will continue to see heavy rainfall with flooding and mudsldie risks. There is some flood watches, severe thunderstorm watches and even a few flood warnings active over that region.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 51; High: 73;

After another mild evening with a few showers, Friday will be warmer than average again with a few early morning showers ahead of a break during the afternoon when things will dry out for a bit with a dash of sunshine. Wind will be elevated with a cold front moving through ahead of the weekend.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 55; High: 81;

Another mild day is ahead for Pueblo with a few on and off showers throughout the day. Winds will be elevated with evening showers expected as well. Then, the bigger changes move in for the weekend with cooler temperatures and moisture expected.

Canon City forecast: Low: 54; High:75;

Canon City has a day of 70s expected to wrap up the week with a break in the moisture arriving by Friday afternoon. The break doesn't last for long though as a cold front and more moisture flow arrives Friday night and into the weekend.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 43; High: 56;

Temperatures above seasonal averages still continue to Friday with on and off showers. Then, the weekend cools with cool rain and even some snow expected.

Plains forecast: Low: 60; High: 83;

The end of the week is still warm with a few stray showers. Depending on how things set up, the plains could see some decent rainfall for the weekend as temperatures drop off with strong wind.

Mountains forecast: Low: 41; High: 59;

The San Juans and western slope continueto see heavy rainfall with flooding risk into Friday and the weekend. Snow lines will likely drop after a cold front moves through for the weekend too.

Extended outlook forecast:

Winds will pick up for Friday and into the weekend up to 40 or 45 MPH across the area. Early Saturday morning a cold front will move through Colorado too. That's going to drop our temperatures by a fell 10 or 15 degrees to sit below averages. Tropical moisture flow shifts east and brings in more moisture for southern Colorado too. Total accumulations across the area could be between .10" to .75". Next week will dry out with more seasonal temperatures back in the forecast.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.