Thursday cold front brings blustery conditions and snow tonight

Today’s Forecast:

A cold front will move through southern Colorado late this morning and bring blustery northerly winds. High temperatures will be about 15-20 degrees below average today.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 32; Low: 10. Partly cloudy today with NE wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 20-25 mph.

Pueblo forecast: High: 40; Low: 13. Partly cloudy today with NE wind at 10 mph gusting to 20-25 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 38; Low: 14. Partly cloudy today with E wind at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 33; Low: 3. Partly cloudy with NNW wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 20-25 mph. Chance of snow showers this evening.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 29; Low: 7. Increasing clouds today with NE wind at 15 mph gusting to 25 mph. Chance of snow showers this evening.

Plains forecast: High: 30s/40s; Low: teens. Blustery NE wind 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 39/42; Low: 13/12. The cold front arrives late morning and the NNE wind will be 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 30s; Low: single digits/teens. Sheltered from the cold front a bit but still cold today with light wind and partly cloudy conditions.

Extended outlook forecast:

Overnight light snow will move into our area along I-25 and in the plains. Snow showers should wrap up by about 9 am, with light accumulations expected.

Temperatures will stay below freezing in the 20s on Friday. Then another frigid night in the single digits and teens expected Friday night. Finally, temperatures begin to rebound and return to seasonal averages by Sunday into next week.

