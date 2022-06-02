Thursday brings warmer temperatures and late evening showers

Today’s Forecast:

Thursday morning starts with low clouds which gradually clear out by mid-day. Late afternoon showers and thunderstorms will develop in the foothills and move east into the plains.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 68; Low: 48. Clouds gradually decrease today with a chance of spotty showers and thunderstorms after 7 pm.

Pueblo forecast: High: 74; Low: 52. Decreasing clouds with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5 pm.

Canon City forecast: High: 71; Low: 50. Clouds will decrease today and showers and thunderstorms are possible after 4 pm.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 66; Low: 42. Partly cloudy today with a chance of showers after 3 pm.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60s; Low: 40s. Low clouds slowly break up with peeks of sunshine this afternoon. Chance of showers and thunderstorms after 6 pm.

Plains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 50s. Upper 60s to mid-70s today with a chance of thunderstorms tonight after 8 pm.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 71/72; Low: 47/51. Partly cloudy today with a chance of thunderstorms after 4 pm.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 40s. Mid-60s to low 70s with partly cloudy conditions and a slight chance of showers after 3 pm.

Extended outlook forecast:

On Friday, temperatures will be slightly warmer with still partly to mostly cloudy conditions. Afternoon thunderstorms are possible once again Friday, starting in the foothills and along I-25 between noon and 2 pm then moving into the plains during the afternoon. Storms may be strong in the plains with a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) of severe weather.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.