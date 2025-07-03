Thursday brings an uptick in thunderstorm chances in southeastern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be a mild summer night with a clear sky and light wind.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 56; High: 87;

Just slightly above average on Thursday with plenty of sunshine. The clouds will increase during the afternoon, and there is a chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon or evening. Wind will be out of the SE at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 60; High: 95;

It will be hot and mostly sunny on Thursday. There is a chance of a quick afternoon thunderstorm. Wind will be out of the SE at 5-15 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 61; High: 90;

Mostly sunny in the morning with clouds increasing in the afternoon. Afternoon showers and thunderstorms are possible. Wind will be out of the S at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 48; High: 78;

It will be warm with sunshine in the morning and clouds and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Wind will be from the SSE at 5-15 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 55; High: 83;

It will be mostly sunny on Thursday with a low chance of an afternoon thunderstorm. Wind will be out of the SE at 5-15 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s-60s; High: 80s-90s;

It will be mostly sunny on Thursday, and highs will rise to the upper 80s to mid-90s in the plains. A few scattered storms are possible in the afternoon, favoring the region along and south of HWY 50.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 58/58; High: 86/86;

It will be sunny in the morning, and then clouds will increase during the afternoon as showers and thunderstorms develop.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s-50s; High: 70s-80s;

It will be mostly sunny in the morning, and then showers and thunderstorms will develop in the early afternoon. Mountain valleys will reach highs in the 70s to 80s.

Extended outlook forecast:

Once again on Friday, for the 4th of July, it will start out sunny, and temperatures will climb to the near average or slightly above average. Thunderstorms will be possible in the afternoon, favoring the Pikes Peak region. They will be hit-or-miss, but make sure there is a shelter nearby in case of lightning.

